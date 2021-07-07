Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.45 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,533 shares of company stock worth $12,287,217. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 19,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

