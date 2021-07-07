Centiva Capital LP Sells 22,722 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.36. 121,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,525. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

