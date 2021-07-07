Centiva Capital LP Sells 33,695 Shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,695 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.69% of Periphas Capital Partnering worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCPC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 27,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49. Periphas Capital Partnering Co. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $26.49.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

