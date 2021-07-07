Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $182.62 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

