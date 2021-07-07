CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Position Lessened by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP decreased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFIVU. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $15,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $12,531,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $9,776,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

