CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock to C$130.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as C$114.65 and last traded at C$114.03, with a volume of 62064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$113.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$28.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

