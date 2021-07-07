Chainlink Price Hits $20.45 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $20.45 or 0.00059171 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $8.94 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.21 or 0.00932323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.57 or 0.08340747 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

