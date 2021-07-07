ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

