Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,838 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

