Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,597.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,597.00 and last traded at $1,569.55, with a volume of 2734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,566.41.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,408.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

