CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

