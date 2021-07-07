CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $115,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

