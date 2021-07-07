CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $888,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

