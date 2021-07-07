CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 448 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

