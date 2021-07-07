CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,218.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a one year low of $881.00 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,204.76.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.