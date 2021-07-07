CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after buying an additional 79,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ROL stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.