Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.37% of Ciena worth $115,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 14,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,606. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock worth $2,094,531. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

