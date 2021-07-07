Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $204,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

