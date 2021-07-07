Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $385.40

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $385.40 and last traded at $385.25, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

