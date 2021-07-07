Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for its audio and haptic solutions. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a boon. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside for the company. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Moreover, a debt-free balance sheet is a major upside. Nonetheless, its near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong semiconductor demand due to supply constraint. Moreover, competition from semiconductor stalwarts, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. 389,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

