CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 895,116 shares.The stock last traded at $49.07 and had previously closed at $48.94.

CIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,028,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

