Citigroup Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.