Citigroup Inc. Buys 17,425 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UIS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 398,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unisys by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 298,938 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,604,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 346,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 192,338 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.