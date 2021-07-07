Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in CGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,390,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in CGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.04. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.10.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

