Citigroup Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

IMAB stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

