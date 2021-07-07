Citigroup Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 711.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 157,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

