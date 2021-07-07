Citigroup Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,474 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

