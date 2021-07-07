Citigroup Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

