Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,448 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

