Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 210 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,070,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 162,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

