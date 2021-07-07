Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.