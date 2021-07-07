Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.49. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

