Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $415.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $416.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.08.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

