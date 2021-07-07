Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 285 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. One Day In July LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

The Clorox stock opened at $181.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.95. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.