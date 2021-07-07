Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 29,828 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $223.01 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $223.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.