Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 225,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Shares of NSC opened at $269.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $169.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.