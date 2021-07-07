Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,335.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,335 ($43.57) and last traded at GBX 3,278.94 ($42.84), with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,275 ($42.79).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,065.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

In other Clarkson news, insider Tim Miller bought 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, with a total value of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11). Also, insider Sue Harris bought 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, with a total value of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58).

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

