Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clarus traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clarus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Clarus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $867.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

