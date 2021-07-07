Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLIGF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.