Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 9 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,553 ($20.29) per share, for a total transaction of £139.77 ($182.61).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £163.10 ($213.09).
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($189.08).
CBG stock opened at GBX 1,538 ($20.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.58.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
