Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 9 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,553 ($20.29) per share, for a total transaction of £139.77 ($182.61).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £163.10 ($213.09).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($189.08).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,538 ($20.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

