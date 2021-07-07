Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 371.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

