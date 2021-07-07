Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

