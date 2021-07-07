Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Plans $0.73 Annual Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.726 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

CCHGY stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

