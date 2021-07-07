Cogeco (CGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$653.16 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$77.01 and a 52-week high of C$105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGO. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

