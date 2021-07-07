Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Becky Schmitt Sells 2,888 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Becky Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20.

CTSH opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

