Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,687,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565,377 shares during the quarter. VEREIT makes up 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.16% of VEREIT worth $1,378,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VEREIT by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.