Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up approximately 4.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 13.09% of Duke Realty worth $2,058,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 33,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

