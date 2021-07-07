Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $60.04 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131,904 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $60,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of RPAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 7,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,163. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

