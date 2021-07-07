Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $829.13 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 1.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 12.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $829,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,253. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.90.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

