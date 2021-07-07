Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $88.55 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,675 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of NorthWestern worth $88,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

